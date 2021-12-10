Look at what Dak Prescott did for his teammates.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appears to be in a giving mood as the holiday season approaches.

Prescott reportedly gave each Cowboys player a new pair of Air Jordan 11s, according to a number of social media posts from the team.

The “Cool Gray” design, which has yet to be released to the public, was given to each player by the franchise quarterback.

Ceedee Lamb and Cedrick Wilson, rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, and offensive tackle Terence Steele all took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off their new kicks.

Take a look, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic:

Look: Dak Prescott Got His Teammates A Special Gift

