Look at what Dak Prescott did tonight: he set a Cowboys franchise record.

Look at what Dak Prescott did tonight for the Cowboys.
Dak Prescott has had a difficult season at times, but on Saturday night, he set a Cowboys franchise record.
Against the Eagles, Prescott threw his 37th touchdown pass, passing Tony Romo for the most in a single season in Cowboys history.
Dak Prescott just threw his 37th TD pass of the season, passing Tony Romo for the most in a single-season in #Cowboys history. pic.twitter.com/XkGrbau4Pt
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2022