Look at what Dak Prescott did tonight: he set a Cowboys franchise record.

Look at what Dak Prescott did tonight for the Cowboys.

Dak Prescott has had a difficult season at times, but on Saturday night, he set a Cowboys franchise record.

Against the Eagles, Prescott threw his 37th touchdown pass, passing Tony Romo for the most in a single season in Cowboys history.

Look: Dak Prescott Set A Cowboys Franchise Record Tonight

