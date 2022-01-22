Look at what happened when a long-time CFB coach turned down an offer from Hawaii.

Look at this: A longtime CFB coach just turned down an offer from Hawaii.

June Jones, the head coach of the University of Hawaii football program from 1999 to 2007, has declined an offer to return as the Rainbow Warriors’ head coach.

Soon after Todd Graham resigned in controversial circumstances earlier this month, the 68-year-old coach expressed interest in the job.

Jones still lives in Hawaii and remains the winningest coach in program history, despite not coaching at the collegiate level since his time with SMU (2008-14).

Jones explained why he declined the job on Twitter on Friday.

Despite his continued interest in the position, the veteran head coach stated that any “coach in their right mind” would not accept the school’s original offer.

“I am still interested in this job for the people of Hawaii,” he wrote, “but the job offered to me today with the conditions offered to me, there is no way I could accept…No coach in their right mind would accept!”

Look: Longtime CFB Coach Just Rejected Hawaii’s Offer

Look: Longtime CFB Coach Just Rejected Hawaii’s Offer

So I would like to comment and give my thoughts on the Football Head Coaching job..I am still interested in this job for the people of Hawaii but the job offered to me today there is no way I could accept with the conditions offered me …No coach in their right mind would accept! — June Jones (@CoachJuneJones) January 22, 2022