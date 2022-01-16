Look at what Kirk Herbstreit had to say to the Bengals tonight.
Kirk Herbstreit, a Bengals fan and College GameDay analyst, is ecstatic that his team has finally won a playoff game.
The Bengals beat the Raiders late in the fourth quarter to win their first playoff game in 31 years.
Herbstreit congratulated the team on their win and included a shoutout to the Cincinnati Bearcats in his message on Twitter.
Yesss!!
Congratulations @Bengals on advancing to the next round and winning your 1st playoff game in 31 years!!
What a Fall in the Queen City-1st the @GoBearcatsFB to the Playoff and now the Bengals win a playoff game and are still alive! Incredible!!
— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 16, 2022