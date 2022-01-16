Look at what Kirk Herbstreit had to say to the Bengals tonight.

Kirk Herbstreit, a Bengals fan and College GameDay analyst, is ecstatic that his team has finally won a playoff game.

The Bengals beat the Raiders late in the fourth quarter to win their first playoff game in 31 years.

Herbstreit congratulated the team on their win and included a shoutout to the Cincinnati Bearcats in his message on Twitter.

