Look at what Matthew Stafford just did: he threw an abysmal interception.

Look at what Matthew Stafford just did: he threw a terrible interception.

Matthew Stafford, the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, is going to want this final pass back.

Stafford was facing Vikings pressure late in the second quarter and instead of throwing the ball away, he threw it right to Anthony Barr.

The Vikings were then set up near the 10-yard line, as they were down 10-0 at the time.

Look: Matthew Stafford Just Threw An Awful Interception

Look: Matthew Stafford Just Threw An Awful Interception