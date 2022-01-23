Look at what Micah Parsons has to say about Dak Prescott.

Micah Parsons Gives an Open and Honest Account of Dak Prescott

Following Dallas’ upset loss to the 49ers last week, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott received a slew of arrows from the NFL world.

Micah Parsons, a rookie linebacker, said on Twitter Saturday that he has his quarterback’s back.

“Lol I’m just happy as HELL to have Dak Prescott as my QB and nobody in the world can tell me otherwise!” tweeted Parsons.

Look: Micah Parsons Has Honest Admission On Dak Prescott

Look: Micah Parsons Has Honest Admission On Dak Prescott

Lol I’ma just Im happy as HELL TO have Dak Prescott as my QB and nobody in the world can tell me otherwise! 🤐 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 23, 2022