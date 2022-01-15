Look at what Rafael Nadal has to say about Novak Djokovic in this video.

Take a look at what Rafael Nadal has to say about Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic is in grave danger of missing the Australian Open this year.

His visa was denied for the second time in as many months earlier this week.

Because he is the No. 1 player in the world, Djokovic’s situation has dominated the news this week.

The world’s No. 1 tennis player

However, it appears that the public is growing tired of hearing about this story.

Rafael Nadal admitted on Saturday that he is sick of hearing about Novak Djokovic and the saga surrounding his vaccination status.

“Honestly, I’m a little bit tired of the situation,” Nadal said of Djokovic’s situation when asked about it.

Regardless of whether Djokovic plays or not, Nadal believes the Australian Open will be a great tournament.

“If he’s playing, OK If he’s not playing, the Australian Open will be a great Australian Open, with or without him,” Nadal said, according to ESPN.

That is my viewpoint.”

Look: Rafael Nadal Has Very Honest Comment About Novak Djokovic

Look: Rafael Nadal Has Very Honest Comment About Novak Djokovic