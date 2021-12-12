Look at what the Cowboys did today at FedEx Field.

Today, the Cowboys made an interesting move at FedEx Field.

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins will meet at FedEx Field in a crucial NFC East matchup.

Dallas leads the division with an 8-4 record, but Washington is chasing them down with a 6-6 record.

The Cowboys reportedly made an interesting move ahead of their Sunday afternoon game in Washington.

“As if the Cowboys couldn’t be any more despicable, they flew in their own sideline benches for the game… first and only time and only team that’s ever done that at FedEx… wild,” Mitchell Tischler tweeted early Sunday.

