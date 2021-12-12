Look at what Tony Dungy has to say to Chase Claypool.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is still being chastised days after his controversial performance against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.

Tony Dungy, the Hall of Fame head coach, decided to weigh in as well.

Over the last few days, a video from NFL Memes on Twitter has been circulating.

It shows how Claypool and former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald acted in situations requiring situational awareness.

Claypool celebrates by clinging to the ball and wasting time.

Fitzgerald, on the other hand, grabs the ball and runs it to the goal line, where QB Kyler Murray spikes it.

When Dungy saw the video, he chastised Claypool.

“The difference between “a true pro” and “learning to be a pro!” he exclaimed.

