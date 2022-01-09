Look at what Vic Fangio has to say about the Broncos’ quarterbacks.

Look at what Vic Fangio says about the Broncos’ quarterbacks.

Following the Broncos’ Week 18 loss to the Chiefs on Saturday, head coach Vic Fangio kept it all real.

Fangio was asked after the game what separates the Broncos from the rest of the AFC West.

“Those other three teams have top-tier quarterbacks,” Fangio responded.

Look: Vic Fangio Has Honest Admission On Broncos Quarterbacks

“Those other three teams have top-shelf quarterbacks, which is obvious to everybody.” Vic Fangio on what’s separating the Broncos from the rest of the AFC West.#BroncosCountrypic.twitter.com/KZHfInHmFe — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 9, 2022