Look at what Vic Fangio has to say about the Broncos' quarterbacks.

Look at what Vic Fangio says about the Broncos’ quarterbacks.

Following the Broncos’ Week 18 loss to the Chiefs on Saturday, head coach Vic Fangio kept it all real.

Fangio was asked after the game what separates the Broncos from the rest of the AFC West.

“Those other three teams have top-tier quarterbacks,” Fangio responded.

