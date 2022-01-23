Look at Zac Taylor, who appeared to call a timeout prior to a crucial interception.

Before a key interception, Zac Taylor appeared to call a timeout.

The Cincinnati Bengals defense came up with a game-winning interception in the final seconds of the game.

But, if Zac Taylor had gotten the timeout call he wanted, it might not have happened.

Taylor was seen attempting to get a timeout call just before the turnover play.

However, I was too far away from the line judge to make a call.

Look: Zac Taylor Appeared To Call Timeout Before Key Interception

If Zac Taylor was located closer to the line judge, the Bengals have a timeout and not an interception pic.twitter.com/5Wdon6uZAg — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs (@footballzebras) January 23, 2022