Look at Zach Wilson’s Long Touchdown Run Against the Falcons.

In his first season in the NFL, New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has struggled to find good plays.

But, with his legs, he may have just pulled off the best play of his young career.

Wilson led the Jets to the 48-yard line after narrowly avoiding turning the ball over on the Jets’ first drive against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wilson scrambled to his right on third-and-5 to avoid pocket pressure.

Wilson got the first down but kept going, and after avoiding a Jaguars tackler, he couldn’t be stopped.

For a 52-yard touchdown, he scurried up the sideline all the way to the endzone.

It was his fourth rushing touchdown of the season and the longest run play of his NFL career.

More importantly, it gave the Jets the lead over the Jaguars, despite the fact that a missed extra point made the score 6-3 Jets.

Look: Zach Wilson Rips Off Long Touchdown Run vs. Jaguars

