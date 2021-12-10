Look: Ben Roethlisberger’s Play From Tonight Is Going Viral

Look at how Ben Roethlisberger’s play went viral tonight.

Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers had enough mobility 15 years ago to make defenses all over the NFL fear him.

It’s not like the season of 2021 was 15 years ago.

He did, however, show some of the athleticism that helped the Steelers win two Super Bowls while Ben was at the helm.

Big Ben showed off his wheels – or lack thereof – during the team’s Thursday night game against the Minnesota Vikings.

With four yards to go on a fourth down, Ben dropped back to pass.

Roethlisberger had no choice but to run the ball once the middle of the field opened up.

Before being tackled, he sprinted away from a defender and gained five yards.

It’s worth looking into.

