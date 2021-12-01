Look: Brian Kelly’s Final Meeting With Notre Dame Players Has Been Leaked On Video

Brian Kelly’s Final Meeting With Notre Dame Players Has Been Leaked on Video

Brian Kelly announced his departure from Notre Dame for LSU earlier this week, but the transition did not go as smoothly as he had hoped.

Kelly’s departure was leaked on social media late Monday night, before he could inform his players.

Kelly held one final meeting with his players to clear the air in an attempt to make things better.

Kelly’s final meeting with his players was captured on video, and it didn’t take long for it to go viral.

The leaked video was shared on social media early Wednesday morning by Barstool’s Chief – aka Ryan Brandell.

You can see those videos here.

Here’s the complete video transcript:

“Good morning, guys, and thank you for getting up here so quickly and on such short notice.

As you are aware, I sent you a text last night in an attempt to provide you with as much notice as possible given the circumstances that we all know occurred as a result of social media.”

“I’m sure we’ve been through this before.

Almost everyone in the room was recruited by me.

And I want to be able to tell you why we’re where we are in person.

And that is, simply put, being here at Notre Dame for the past 12 years has been the most incredible 12 years of my life for both me and my family.

What we’ve been able to create with the most incredible student athletes – the ones I’m looking at right now – is magical.

“As a result, people are always looking for a reason or someone to blame, but in everything Notre Dame has done for me and my family, there was nothing but first-class.”

Working with incredible men on a daily basis was a blessing to me during my time here.

But there comes a time in your life when you look for a new challenge, and I felt it was that time for me.

“And I saw that opportunity in a very small window and decided that it was best for me and my family to take it.”

So there’s no one to blame, no one to blame, no one to blame.

With what you’ve accomplished, you’ve been and will continue to be the backbone of this program.

I believe you to be one of them.

