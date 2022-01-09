Look: Charles Barkley’s National Title Pick in the CFB Playoffs

Look at Charles Barkley’s National Title Pick in the CFB Playoffs

Charles Barkley, a former Auburn Tigers basketball player, has revealed his pick for a National Championship matchup between his former SEC foes.

Despite having high regard for Alabama’s head coach, Nick Saban, Barkley believes Georgia will win the game in the end.

“I don’t have anything against Coach Saban, but I think Georgia will win the game,” Barkley said.

Both the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs won their College Football Playoff semifinal matches.

Georgia defeated Michigan 34-11 while Alabama defeated Cincinnati 27-6.

These two teams, according to Barkley, are far and away the best in the country.

“They’re by far the two best teams,” Barkley said, “as you saw in the semifinals.”

“There was no way Cincinnati or Michigan stood a chance in that game.”

The Crimson Tide defeated Georgia in this year’s SEC Championship game, which was Georgia’s only loss of the season.

It would be a “bad look” if Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs lost to Alabama twice in a season, according to Barkley.

“To be honest with you, I wish he would do something bold,” Barkley said.

“I wish he could come out and promise us a victory.”

When you’re in this situation, I believe you need to take a risk.

If you lose now, you’re going to get your ass handed to you.”

On Monday night, at 8 p.m., the National Championship will begin.

