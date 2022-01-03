Look: Cowboys vs. Titans Refs Appear To Miss Huge Call

The Dallas Cowboys were defeated by the Arizona Cardinals 25-22 today in a game in which a big fourth-quarter comeback fell short.

However, if the referees had taken a closer look at a late play, the Cowboys might have had a chance to win that game.

Chase Edmonds of the Cardinals tried to scramble up the left sidelines for a first down with 1:58 remaining in the game.

However, it appeared that the ball had come out after the run and was recovered by the Cowboys.

The sideline referee, on the other hand, repeatedly called Edmonds down by contact and pointed to him on the ground.

The officials chose not to review the play, and the Cowboys were unable to challenge it because they had no timeouts left.

Dallas, on the other hand, appears to have been robbed.

Emonds’ limbs may have been millimeters off the ground when the ball came out, according to replay.

Make your own decision.

Was it a blunder or a success?

Fumble or not? pic.twitter.com/tndjAfAlHa — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 3, 2022