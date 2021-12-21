Look: During the Bears-Vikings game, the officials make arguably the worst call of the season.

We’ve seen a lot of bad calls in the NFL this season, but none as ridiculous as the one made in the Bears-Vikings game just now.

Bears defensive back Teez Tabor was called for an illegal low block on a blocker during the third quarter.

Tabor was attempting to tackle Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, so the call was completely illogical.

The Vikings received an automatic first down as a result of Tabor’s penalty, which was particularly harsh for the Bears given that the play occurred on third down.

ESPN’s broadcast couldn’t believe the call was made, given how routine the play appeared to be.

The following is the egregious call that enraged Bears fans:

