Look: Eli Manning Shows Off Snoop Dogg’s Birthday Gift

Snoop Dogg Gives Eli Manning a Birthday Gift

Snoop Dogg finally delivered his birthday gift to former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

Snoop Dogg recently appeared on the Manningcast with Peyton and Eli, revealing that he would be gifting Eli a “Death Row Records” necklace for his birthday.

It’s safe to say Snoop did not disappoint on this front.

“Oh, yeah, she’s there.”

“That’s what we’re referring to,” Manning explained.

“Thanks a bunch, Snoop.

I’ve finally found a way to blend in with my entire neighborhood.

As a result, I’ll be wearing it in the playoff game on Monday night.”

Look: Eli Manning Shows Off Birthday Present From Snoop Dogg

