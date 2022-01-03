Look: ESPN’s Mina Kimes Discloses Horrible Email

It has nothing to do with the famous Peanuts character, if you’ve noticed the name “Charles Brown” trending on Twitter.

Mr.

Brown decided that if he sent a nasty email to ESPN’s Mina Kimes, he wouldn’t be called out on it.

On Monday, Kimes shared an email entitled “STOP!” that she received from someone named “Charles Brown.” The email quickly devolves into a sexist rant accusing Kimes of not knowing anything about “male sports” and a slew of other cringeworthy claims.

To her credit, Kimes was unfazed by the email.

In a follow-up tweet, she joked, “Sir, this is a Wendy’s,” before explaining why she shared the email.

Kimes explained that while she understands the “Don’t amplify” rule, she felt compelled to do so in this case.

She stated that she is frequently asked if hate mail is common, and that this is proof that “it never ends.”

“I truly understand the “Don’t amplify” argument.

But I’m asked every day by women if it’s normal, and I want people to know that it never ends, and it has nothing to do with you,” she wrote.

