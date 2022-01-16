Look for Stefon Diggs to wear some unique cleats in tonight’s game.

Stefon Diggs’ Cleats For Tonight’s Game Will Be Interesting

By far the coldest game of the NFL season so far will be tonight’s Wild Card matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots.

The high today will be 10 degrees Fahrenheit, with lows in the single digits, as the game begins in Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium.

The “feels-like” temperature could be as low as -10 with windchill.

In light of this, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has chosen some appropriate cleats for tonight’s must-win game.

The shoes have an ice-blue base and are adorned with the title and characters from the film “Ice Age.”

