Look: Georgia’s Top RB Is Supposedly Considering Entering the NFL Draft

A star Georgia Bulldogs running back has announced his intention to leave the program less than a week after his team won the National Championship.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, talented junior Zamir White has entered his name into the 2022 NFL Draft.

White had 856 yards and 11 touchdowns through 15 games in 2021, his second consecutive season with at least 11 touchdowns.

In the Bulldogs’ 33-18 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday night, he also led the team in rushing with 84 yards and a touchdown.

