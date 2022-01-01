Take a look at Kirk Herbstreit’s “Favorite College Football Location”

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay debuted from the Rose Bowl, one of college football’s best venues.

Before a full slate of bowl games, the GameDay crew dissected the College Football Playoff games from Friday and the upcoming action today.

Before doing so, Kirk Herbstreit, the analyst, gave fans a behind-the-scenes look.

In a series of videos posted to his Twitter account this morning, Herbie showed fans something they wouldn’t normally see.

He showed the outside of the stadium as he and his crew approached.

He then walked through the stadium tunnel and onto the field to show what players would see as they entered the stadium.

By giving the fans an incredible look, Herbie made a fantastic gesture.

Herbie simply wanted the fans to see his favorite venue, which is understandable.

“@CollegeGameDay.LIVE from my favorite location! Let’s GO!” he exclaimed at the top of the hour.

@CollegeGameDay LIVE from my favorite location at the top of the hour! Let’s go! Lots of games and topics to discuss! pic.twitter.com/2aiFilv38s

January 1, 2022 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit)

