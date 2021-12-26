Look: Phil Simms Predicts a “Chippy” NFL Game Today

The game between the Bills and the Patriots is essentially for all the marbles in the AFC East, and Phil Simms anticipates a tense affair.

New England defeated Buffalo 14-10 at Orchard Park just a few weeks ago.

Buffalo’s run defense was embarrassed as Damien Harris rushed for 111 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries.

The Bills, according to Simms, will be fired up for this rematch.

“You talk about this Buffalo defense, they were embarrassed by New England in Week 13,” Simms said.

“Why was their pride hurt? Well, New England comes out with six offensive linemen, we have 40 MPH winds, what do you think New England will do with the football? They’ll run it.”

After failing to stop them after 220 yards, today’s game will be tense.

I wish I could be in that locker room to hear Sean McDermott’s pregame speech because I know it’ll be fantastic.”

