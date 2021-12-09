Look, Stephen A Smith was enraged this morning.

Look at how enraged Stephen A Smith was this morning.

During an episode of ESPN’s First Take, it doesn’t take much to get Stephen A Smith riled up.

During today’s episode, however, the man appeared to be enraged.

Smith was off on the team while analyzing the latest game between his beloved New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers, a 122-102 loss.

He screamed at the camera, telling the Knicks to “get it together” and that they currently “look like trash.”

“What the hell is going on with the New York Knicks? I’m furious! Get it together! You guys look like trash!” Stephen A exclaimed.

“What the hell is wrong with y’all? You ain’t that damn good – stop acting like it. 12-13 on the season after the year y’all had last year? What the hell is wrong with y’all?”

Play as a group, as a team.

Make a decision.

“Stop being a mediocre defense.”

Molly Qerim, host of First Take, had a blast watching Stephen A Smith get all worked up.

She wasn’t the only one who thought this way:

