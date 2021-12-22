Look: The National Championship of the College Football Playoffs Could Be Vacated In One Surprising Case

Look: The National Championship of the College Football Playoffs Could Be Vacated In One Strange Case

As the year winds down, COVID-19 has had a significant impact on a number of leagues and teams.

In recent weeks, outbreaks have become more common, resulting in widespread positive tests and postponements across sports.

College football is the most recent sport to be hit by a wave of cancellations, raising concerns about the upcoming College Football Playoff.

On Wednesday, the CFP announced that any team that is unable to play due to positive COVID-19 tests must forfeit.

Naturally, this prompted many to speculate about what would happen if both teams had COVID-19 issues during the National Championship game in January.

The CFP’s management committee had an answer, and it’s one that fans will be interested in hearing.

If both teams are unable to compete on Jan.

10, and the championship game will not be rescheduled until January.

According to Ralph D Russo of the Associated Press, if the matchup is declared a “no contest” on February 14, the National Championship game will be vacated.

