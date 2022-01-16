Look: The NFL’s “Next Tom Brady” has been named by Rex Ryan.

Rex Ryan, an NFL analyst for ESPN, believes he has identified the next Tom Brady in the league.

On Sunday Morning’s NFL Countdown, he discussed the Bengals’ win over the Raiders and believes Joe Burrow will be a Brady clone.

“You want to see the next Tom Brady? He’s right here,” Ryan said.

“To tell you the truth, it’s not too big for him.”

The Bengals have yet to appear.

This child possesses it.

He’s won a National Championship, the Heisman Trophy, he’s a great draft pick for a local kid, and he doesn’t care who he plays, and that’s Tom Brady to me.”

Look: Rex Ryan Names The NFL’s “Next Tom Brady”

Look: Rex Ryan Names The NFL’s “Next Tom Brady”