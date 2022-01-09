Look: The Packers Might Get a Huge Boost Before the Regular Season Ends

The fact that the Green Bay Packers have been so good without Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander is what makes this season’s success so impressive.

Alexander, 24, hasn’t appeared for the team since October.

Due to a shoulder injury, he has been out for several months.

Alexander was expected to return for the final few games of the regular season, but he was placed on the reserveCOVID-19 list instead.

Packers reporter Tom Silverstein provided an upbeat update on Alexander on Friday.

Alexander is no longer on the reserve COVID-19 list, and he will practice with the rest of the team on Friday.

Alexander’s availability for Week 18 against the Detroit Lions is still unknown, but he appears to be on track for the team’s playoff run.

