Look: The Saints are rumored to have signed a veteran quarterback.

The New Orleans Saints received some bad news about their quarterback situation earlier this week.

Taysom Hill, the starting quarterback, and Trevor Siemian, the backup quarterback, have been placed on the ReserveCOVID-19 list.

Ian Book, a former Notre Dame star quarterback, is the most likely starter.

The Saints needed to add a veteran presence in case Book went down with an injury with two quarterbacks gone.

On Friday morning, they did just that, bringing veteran quarterback Blake Bortles on board.

“According to sources, the Saints are expected to sign Blake Bortles today,” Saints insider Jeff Duncan said.

“He’ll work out with the team today and take over as Ian Book’s backup quarterback on Monday.”

