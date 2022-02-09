Look, there’s no way.
The 19-game winning streak of the No. 1 Auburn Tigers has come to an end at the hands of the unranked Arkansas Razorbacks.
On Tuesday night, the Razorbacks defeated the Tigers 80-76 in a thrilling overtime matchup in front of a sold-out Bud Walton Arena.
After providing one of the most electrifying college basketball environments of the 2021-22 season so far, a program-record 20,327 fans stormed the court.
