Look, there’s no way.

The 19-game winning streak of the No. 1 Auburn Tigers has come to an end at the hands of the unranked Arkansas Razorbacks.

On Tuesday night, the Razorbacks defeated the Tigers 80-76 in a thrilling overtime matchup in front of a sold-out Bud Walton Arena.

After providing one of the most electrifying college basketball environments of the 2021-22 season so far, a program-record 20,327 fans stormed the court.

🗣 STORM THE COURT Arkansas takes down No. 1 Auburn (via @CBBonFOX)pic.twitter.com/6l8LCwyLgU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 9, 2022