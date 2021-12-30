Look what Logan Ryan has to say to Titans fans.

Look: Titans Fan Logan Ryan Has A Message For You

During Wednesday’s press conference, Logan Ryan was attempting to describe what it’s like to play in front of the New York Giants’ fans.

However, he made a dig at his former team in the process.

“I understand we have a big fan base and a lot of history here,” Ryan explained.

“It’s an honor to be able to play here.

I was a member of a Tennessee franchise with no fan base.

You couldn’t even get fans to the games; you had to offer half-price tickets to get people to the games.

“As a result, I’m familiar with the area’s history, the NFC East’s history, and the significance of these rivalries between Philadelphia and Dallas, as well as the Washington Football Team.”

This is what people talk about on a daily basis.

“I’ve come to be a part of that transformation.”

Titans fans were clearly offended by Ryan’s statement that the team’s fan base was “nonexistent,” and they chastised the veteran defensive back as a result.

Ryan took to Twitter on Thursday morning to clarify his recent comments.

“I didn’t mean to offend Titans fans in any way.”

Together, we won a lot of games and rescued a lot of animals.

Ryan tweeted, “You guys have always been great to me.”

“Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation was founded in Tennessee, and we have nothing but love for you.”

Best of luck in the postseason.

I’ll be watching from my couch.”

Look: Logan Ryan Has A Message For Titans Fans

Look: Logan Ryan Has A Message For Titans Fans