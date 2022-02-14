Look who’s arrived in Brooklyn today: Ben Simmons.

Ben Simmons is in Brooklyn right now.
Ben Simmons has joined the Brooklyn Nets as a full-fledged member of the team.
Last Thursday, Simmons was finally traded out of Philadelphia, where he had been looking for a fresh start.
He was part of the James Harden trade that also included Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round picks.
He joined the Nets for practice on Monday and was seen hugging Kevin Durant.
Look: Ben Simmons Has Arrived In Brooklyn Today
Look: Ben Simmons Has Arrived In Brooklyn Today
In the building 👀 pic.twitter.com/KCpan6vzfj
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 14, 2022