Lorenzo Insigne, a player from Italy, has joined Toronto FC.

Lorenzo Insigne, an Italian national, has been signed by Toronto FC.

Italian winger signs a four-year pre-contract with a Canadian club that will begin in July.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Saturday, Toronto FC announced that Italian international winger Lorenzo Insigne had signed a pre-contract with the club.

Insigne agreed to a four-year contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) club, which will begin in July.

Bill Manning, the president of the Canadian club, described the transaction as “historic” and “exciting.”

“Lorenzo is a world-class attacking player in his prime.”

During his club career with Napoli, he was a European champion and has performed on the biggest stages.”

“We are all looking forward to having Lorenzo join us this summer,” added Toronto FC head coach Bob Bradley.

In 416 games for Serie A club Napoli, Insigne, 30, has 114 goals and 91 assists.

With Italy, he also won the UEFA EURO 2020.