Lorenzo Insigne was signed the Football Manager way, by scouring Transfermarkt for free agents, according to Toronto’s president.

TORONTO president Bill Manning used Football Manager to sign Italian sensation Lorenzo Inisgne.

Manning revealed he found the 30-year-old through Transfermarkt after the Canadian side pulled off a coup to secure the free transfer.

Insigne has spent the last 16 years with his hometown club Napoli, but has now joined the MLS side.

When he joins Bob Bradley’s team on a free transfer in July, the Italy international will become the highest paid player in the MLS.

Forward Insigne has already agreed to a pre-contract agreement and will sign a four-year contract.

Manning’s method, on the other hand, will live on.

“I looked up the Italian national team to see what players were coming out of contract,” he told the Toronto Sun.

“And Lorenzo Insigne was one of a few free agents.

“I began writing down players who I considered to be world-class and who I believed would have commercial value in this market.

“I then presented a five-year vision to the MLSE board of directors on what we need to do to revitalize our club.”

And the first name on that list was Lorenzo Insigne.”

Transfermarkt is a website that displays a wide range of football-related information, such as results, transfer news, and player values.

Insigne is expected to earn £155,000 per week in Canada.

Add-ons worth £3.6 million are reportedly included in the contract.

Insigne has made 416 appearances for Napoli, scoring 114 goals and providing 91 assists.

His total places him fourth all-time among Napoli’s top scorers.