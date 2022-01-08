Lorenzo Insigne will join Toronto FC on a free transfer in the summer, according to the MLS club.

Lorenzo Insigne of Napoli will join Toronto FC on a free transfer this summer, according to the MLS club.

The Italian will leave Napoli, where he began his career as a 14-year-old, after 16 years with the club.

Insigne, 30, has agreed to a four-year deal worth £155,000 per week.

Add-ons worth £3.6 million are reportedly included in the contract.

Insigne has 114 goals and 91 assists in 416 appearances for Napoli.

His total places him fourth all-time among Napoli’s top scorers.

The 5ft 4in ace has 53 caps for Italy and was instrumental in the country’s Euro 2020 victory.

Bob Bradley, Toronto’s head coach and sporting director, praised his new signing’s creativity after sealing the big deal.

“We’re all excited to have Lorenzo join us this summer,” the former Swansea manager said.

“He has a unique ability to create opportunities for himself and his teammates.”

“Having watched him for a long time, I’m aware that he’s also a team player.”

“Lorenzo is the type of player you come to see because you never know what he’ll do.”

Toronto had a disappointing season in 2021, missing out on the play-offs and finishing second last in the Eastern Conference.

Former Sunderland and Hull striker Jozy Altidore, as well as Sussex-born forward Dom Dwyer, will be among Insigne’s teammates.

