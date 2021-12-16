Loris Karius, a flop for Liverpool, is set to leave the club as Greuther Furth, Europe’s WORST team, plots a move.

Loris Karius, who has been a flop for Liverpool, is set to leave the club as Greuther Furth, Europe’s WORST team, plots a move.

LORIS KARIUS is set to leave Liverpool for good, and to join Europe’s WORST team.

On Merseyside, the butter-fingered keeper will be remembered for the Champions League gaffes that handed Real Madrid the trophy in 2018.

His hapless appearance in the Kiev final was his final appearance for Liverpool, and he was quickly loaned out to Besiktas.

After the Reds refused to take him back, the 28-year-old spent two years in Turkey before temporarily moving to Union Berlin.

His departure from Besiktas was marred by controversy, as he ripped up his loan agreement with them EARLY due to unpaid wages.

He’s been training at Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre recently, but there’s no chance of him returning to the first team.

Greuther Furth, the Bundelisga minnows, are reportedly ready to throw him a career lifeline.

This season, the newly promoted side has the fewest points of any team in Europe’s top leagues, with only four points in 15 games.

A move there would be a humbling end to one of Jurgen Klopp’s first Liverpool signings’ Liverpool career.

Klopp arrived at Anfield in 2016 after leading Mainz until 2008, when he moved to Borussia Dortmund.

After the Champions League blunders, the Liverpool manager initially defended him.

But, after receiving death threats as a result of his bungled efforts, he was quickly moved on.

