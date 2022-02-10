Lorraine shares an exclusive clip from the final episode of The Masked Singer, featuring fan favorites.

Fans of Bagpipes, Firework, and Traffic Cone performed in a first-look clip from Saturday’s final of The Masked Singer on the popular daytime show.

Lorraine, a daytime show, has given its viewers a sneak peek at the finale of The Masked Singer, which premieres on Saturday and features a special Lady Gaga performance from all of the contestants.

Lorraine Kelly, a Scottish presenter, spoke to show host Joel Dommett about the upcoming final episode of the popular show, in which three finalists will compete to be the final Masked Singer, on the popular show this morning.

Panda, Mushroom, and Robobunny are the last three heroes standing, and each will perform solo on Saturday evening.

READ MORE -Adam Kay’s Glasgow This Is Going to Hurt tour dates have been announced for September.

Firework, Bagpipe, and Traffic Cone, to name a few, give a star-studded performance in the exclusive clip.

The celebrities can be seen strutting the stage and interacting with one another while singing Lady Gaga’s iconic anthem “Edge of Glory,” as the judges and audience cheer them on.

Lorraine asked Joel Dommett, the show’s host, if he had ever been bribed to reveal the identities of any of the remaining stars during their interview.

“Haha, yeah! I had an electrician come to my house a couple of weeks ago to price up some work,” Joel replied.

When I asked for a quote, he joked that if I told him who Panda was in the show, he would do it half-price for me!”

When Lorraine pressed Joel on whether he had revealed Panda’s true identity, he joked, “I mean, I did get my job done half price so!”

Joel also revealed that The Masked Singer 2022 will embark on an arena tour, with the mask revealing two new celebrities at each date.

The tour will be judged by celebrities such as Denise Van Houten and JLS boy Aston Merrygold, and the audience’s favorite costumes will be used in the road shows as well.

The tour kicks off on April 2 at Liverpool’s MandS Bank Arena and concludes on April 9 at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

Check out the link here for more information on The Masked Singer’s 2022 tour, and tune in to ITV on Saturday, February 12 at 7pm to find out who won this year’s exciting series!