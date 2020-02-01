Louis Rees-Zammit unable to make Wales debut against Italy due to a knock and lack of training

Louis Rees-Zammit missed out on his Welsh debut this week as he has hardly been able to train due to his English exile, according to coach Wayne Pivac.

The teen star is not in the Wales 23-man squad to play Italy this Saturday.

The 18-year-old Gloucester winger arrived into camp with a knock from his club’s game against Toulouse last Monday week, and it is understood he was only seen once in training by Pivac last week as the coach had to travel to London for the Six Nations launch event.

Rees-Zammit then played for Gloucester last weekend, so has missed valuable training time which might have forced his case for a debut in Cardiff.

‘When we selected Louis, we looked at the Italian game as being a possibility,’ said Pivac.

‘But unfortunately he came into camp with an injury and couldn’t train much last week, I think he had the one run. Then, of course, being an exile, he had to go home.

‘He hasn’t had the opportunities that Johnny McNicholl and Josh Adams have. It’s counted against him, the injury and the unavailability.

‘It’s just been too short of time for him.

‘Louis and I have had a chat about that.

‘The more players we have playing in Wales does benefit us when we’re in camp. There’s no doubt about that.

‘But, certainly, Tuesday when he trained he looked good. He’s definitely got a big bright future in the game.’

Wales have been unable to train much at their Vale of Glamorgan base due to the inclement weather, choosing to use the Principality Stadium for an indoor run on Thursday.

They have also lost Josh Navidi to a hamstring injury, which will rule the flanker out of at least the first two rounds, as well as Owen Lane who will be out for four months.

Gareth Davies has a groin injury, as was not available for selection, but he, Liam Williams and Owen Watkin should all be fit for next week’s trip to face Ireland in Dublin.

On the new injuries Pivac said their training pitch did not help.

‘It’s very soft and very heavy under foot,’ he added.

‘We’ve had a lot of rain, so the surface is something that has been discussed. There’s not a lot we can do about it at this stage, the weather is the weather.

‘We haven’t completed a scrum down on our training pitch all week.’