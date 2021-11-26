Louis Saha, an ex-Manchester United player, believes the Red Devils will go on a run under Ralf Rangnick, with the ‘unplayable’ Anthony Martial playing a key role.

Louis Saha, a former Manchester United player, believes the Red Devils will go on a winning streak under Ralf Rangnick, with ‘unplayable’ Anthony Martial playing a key role.

LOUIS SAHA believes Manchester United will have a fantastic season under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

And he believes ‘unplayable’ Anthony Martial can help.

After five defeats in their last seven Premier League games, the Red Devils are desperate to turn their season around.

Rangnick is expected to stay with the team until the end of the season, after which he will move upstairs to work as a consultant.

And Saha expects to have a lot of success under the German manager, with his fellow French forward Martial playing a big role.

“Because the Premier League is a marathon, I still believe they can find form and go on a run,” Saha, 43, told 101greatgoals.com.

“And once they do, United will be unstoppable because that front four is among the best in the Premier League.”

“Of course, they’ll have to defend themselves and maintain the appropriate level of balance.”

“However, once they find the right formula and things click – especially in their heads, where there is currently too much overthinking – those players are unstoppable when playing naturally.”

“No one can touch their front four or five when they’re playing at their best.

“When he’s on top form, Martial is unstoppable.”

They’ll fly if you put them all in the right spot and under the right conditions.

“However, it all comes down to humility and mindset.”

“I’m sure they’re confident guys, but they have to be willing to do the things they don’t want to do in order to help the team.”

Michael Carrick gave Martial, 25, a rare start against Villarreal on Tuesday after he had played less than 300 minutes this season.

Despite the fact that he has only scored once this season – in a 0-0 draw with Everton on October 2 – Saha believes in the ex-Monaco striker.

Last season, Martial only scored seven goals, but he now has 23 in the 2019-20 season.

Rangnick will be in place for six months to help stabilize the shaky United Airlines ship before a permanent appointment in the summer.

Still, Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers are at the top of the list.

Carrick, on the other hand, will lead the team to Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face league leaders Chelsea.