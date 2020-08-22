Lovren admits taking revenge on Ramos for Liverpool star Salah

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has admitted that he purposely elbowed Sergio Ramos in the face to get revenge for the injury Mo Salah suffered in the 2018 Champions League final.

The Real Madrid defender became public enemy number one among many Liverpool supporters after his tussle with Salah forced the forward off with a shoulder injury in the 2018 Champions League final.

Ramos went on to lift the trophy for a third successive year as Madrid ran out 3-1 winners but found himself accused of setting out to deliberately injure Liverpool’s key man.

The Spaniard wished Salah all the best in the aftermath of the incident and has never accepted the notion that he deliberately injured the Egypt international.

Speaking to Egyptian TV channel Sada El Balad, Lovren has admitted to elbowing Ramos on purpose in Croatia’s 3-2 Nations League victory over Spain in November 2018, telling Ramos: “We’re even now.”

Lovren added: “I deliberately hit Ramos after hurting Salah? Yes, this is possible.

“Luka Modric tried to reduce the tension between me and Ramos, and we were facing Spain together with the Croatian national team, and I deliberately hit him with my elbows and told him that we have drawn now.

“I respect Ramos as a player and what he does for his team. He has won a lot of titles, but on the other hand, he does some behaviour that I do not like and harm the players.”