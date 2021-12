Eli Ricks, a transfer from LSU, has committed to play for Alabama in New Jersey.

Eli Ricks, a former LSU standout cornerback, transferred to Tuscaloosa.

Ricks was one of the Tigers’ better defensive backs, but he never got the chance to wear the No.

Tyrann Mathieu and Patrick Peterson, two LSU legends, wore it.

On Wednesday, all of that changed.

Rather than in the bayou, it will be for rival Alabama.

Ricks announced the change on Twitter.