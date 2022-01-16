LSU’s Brian Kelly is said to have made a key hire.

Brian Kelly is rumored to have made a key hire at LSU.

Brian Kelly, the new LSU head coach, has been hard at work in Baton Rouge, trying to put together his first staff.

It appears that he’s found the right assistant to fill his final spot after the 2021 national championship is completed.

LSU is “set to” hire Georgia wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton to fill the same role with the Tigers, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

Hankton, 40, is a St. Louis native.

Graduate of Augustin High School.

He spent the previous four years at Georgia, where he was the receivers coach and the passing game coordinator.

Hankton will use the momentum from his national championship in Athens to return home and take on a new challenge at LSU.

