Luca Brecel defeats John Higgins to win the Scottish Open, handing his opponent his season’s fourth final defeat.

Luca Brecel wins the Scottish Open by defeating John Higgins and sending his opponent to his fourth final defeat of the season.

LUCA BRECEL added to John Higgins’ final misery by winning the Scottish Open on Sunday evening.

With a 9-5 victory over his illustrious opponent in the event’s temporary home of Llandudno, the 26-year-old Belgian won his second ranking tournament.

It was a sweet moment for world No. 18 Brecel, who had just lost the UK Championship final in York to Chinese sensation Zhao Xintong only a week before.

He won the Stephen Hendry trophy and the £70,000 first prize, and he will be seeded No. 2 in this week’s Snooker World Grand Prix for the season’s top 32 players.

Higgins, a four-time world champion, has now lost all four finals he has competed in this season.

Ronnie O’Sullivan, the Scot’s great rival, lost all five of his games last season.

Higgins, who won the last of his two Scottish Opens in 1996, is still without a trophy despite being the most consistent player of the season.

He lost the Northern Ireland and English Open finals to Mark Allen and Neil Robertson, respectively, after leading 8-6, and was then beaten by Judd Trump in the Champion of Champions.

Brecel was a child snooker prodigy as a teenager, and despite his prodigious talent, he had only won the China Championship in his ten years on tour.

However, after joining the tour at the age of 16, he struggled with the high expectations and dedication required.

Brecel has also battled depression as a result of a loss of form, a shoulder injury, and cue issues – but he has looked very sharp this season, and this was expected.

Higgins, who had played so well to beat O’Sullivan 6-1 in the semi-finals, was left with even more disappointment and heartbreak.

He could have set a new record for the longest time between first and most recent ranking wins, with a gap of 27 years.

Brecel had joked on the eve of the final that if this was a football match between Belgium and Scotland, the score would be 9-0.

“I feel amazing,” said Brecel, who won with a break of 127.

It’s an honor to play John, so to beat him in the final is incredible.

“I was overjoyed when I received…

