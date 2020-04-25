Luca Zidane, free, from Racing to choose his future

Luca Zidane will not return to Real Madrid. Truly, he no longer belongs to the white club. His loan to Racing Santander last summer closed his time at the white club and opened the door to another future.

He has performed well at Racing, where he has now become immersed in that statement signed by the squad, which refuses to pass the coronavirus tests until it is a measure approved by Health for the return to competition.

Thus ended a long period at Real Madrid, where he entered the quarry, like his brothers. Now think about choosing a future. It has offers from French clubs. He admits that he has had contacts with French teams and would like to open that vein in his career. Courtois is a starter at Real Madrid and the white club wants Andriy Lunin’s reinstatement to his first squad so that he begins his career as second goalkeeper and trains at the highest level.

Luca Zidane has another project: playing with Algeria. As a young man he played in the French lower teams, but now he has no place in France and his family descent from Algeria would allow him to play with the African team. The new Algerian national coach, Djamel Belmadi, started the process in the Algerian soccer federation to summon Luca Zidane.

The Algerian coach met with the son of Zinedine Zidane months ago and they assure in Algeria that the goalkeeper said “yes” to the proposal. We will see if the pandemic has not changed this situation.

Belmadi’s wish is that Luca Zidane could contest the African Cup of Nations in January in Cameroon.

The goalkeeper, 21 years old today, was selected at a young age by France and won the European Under-17. If he agrees to play with Algeria, he will have to fight for the position with Raïs M’Bolhi (plays for Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Arabia) and Azzedine Doukha (plays for Al-Raed, also from Saudi Arabia), who has always been the substitute. . The two are 33 years old and Luca’s age, 21, opens a field for him. .