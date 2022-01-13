Lucas Digne, a French left-back, has joined Aston Villa from Everton.

The 28-year-old has also represented PSG, Roma, and Barcelona.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The English Premier League club announced on Thursday that Lucas Digne, a French left-back, had joined them from Everton.

In the winter transfer window, the 28-year-old became Aston Villa’s second addition.

“Signing a player of his caliber and quality in the January window is a fantastic addition to our squad, and his arrival excites me and everyone associated with Aston Villa,” manager Steven Gerrard said.

“We jumped at the chance to bring Lucas to the club when he became available.”

Digne joined Everton in 2018 and played 127 times for the Toffees, scoring six goals and assisting 20 times.

He has also represented PSG, Roma, and Barcelona.

In France and Spain, he won league titles and represented France in the 2014 FIFA World Cup and EURO 2020.