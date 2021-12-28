Lucas Digne is a £25 million transfer target for Newcastle United after falling out of favor under Rafa Benitez at Everton.

LUCAS DIGNE could join the Toon next month if Eddie Howe can inspire a quick turnaround.

Rafa Benitez is expected to sell the Frenchman in order to raise much-needed funds for Goodison’s transfer window recruitment.

And, following a squabble with Everton manager Ronald Koeman, the left back, who was bought for £18 million from Barcelona in 2018, is very much on Newcastle United’s radar.

The proposed budget for bringing in talent is around £50 million, despite the fact that long-term money is no object at the world’s richest club following the Saudi takeover.

Digne, who is worth £25 million, would be the first to join the proposed fund, with Howe hoping to add at least three more.

Clubs would demand premium prices to sell because of the current wealth at St James’ Park.

Even if the season ends in relegation, the Magpies have no intention of signing players who will not commit to the cause.

Howe wants to keep his signings stable rather than having to sell some who don’t want to play in the Championship.

They will play four games in a row following their match against Manchester United on Monday night.

Everton will play first on Thursday, followed by Southampton, Watford, and Leeds United.

If new manager Howe can get Toon out of the bottom three and show signs of continuing upward momentum, the budget will be increased to £200 million.

That would allow him to target Digne, 28, who is also being pursued by Paris Saint-Germain, where he previously played before joining Barcelona.

Benitez, who is under pressure, has already lined up Viyaliy Mykolenko of Dynamo Kiev to replace Digne.

But he’d cost around £20 million, according to SunSport, which he currently lacks due to the Toffees’ dangerous flirtation with Premier League financial fair play rules.

To raise funds and reduce the wage bill, the Spaniard must sell first. He would also like to sell Cenk Tosun, Alex Iwobi, and Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

