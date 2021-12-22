Lucas Moura, a Spurs midfielder, gushes about his wife Larissa Saad as he dedicates the winning goal against West Ham to Wag on their five-year wedding anniversary.

TOTTENHAM winger Lucas Moura dedicated his Carabao Cup-winning goal to his wife, ahead of their five-year wedding anniversary.

Spurs took the lead in the 34th minute through the 29-year-old, and Antonio Conte’s side held on to win 2-1 in North London.

Spurs have now advanced to the League Cup semi-finals in back-to-back seasons after finishing second last season.

Following their win over the Hammers, Tottenham have been drawn against Chelsea in a two-game series.

The semi-final’s first leg will take place on January 3, followed by the second leg the following week.

Lucas, a Brazilian forward who has four goals this season, has expressed his delight at Spurs’ progress to the next round.

In a post-match interview with the couple to commemorate their five-year wedding anniversary on Thursday, he gushed over partner Larissa Saad.

“This derby win means a lot,” said the 29-year-old, who put Spurs ahead just two minutes after Jarrow Bowen equalized Steven Bergwijn’s opener.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“It’s a competition we have a chance to win.”

We are very strong right now, and we want to win this trophy.

“This is fantastic.

This goal is extremely important to me and my wife.

“We’ll be five years old tomorrow.

This is for her, and we are overjoyed.”

Lucas and Larissa began dating in 2015, but they’ve been friends for much longer.

After being set up by a mutual friend named Thiago Nicacio, who works as a lawyer for Lucas in Paris, the two were close friends for four years before getting together.

The happy couple welcomed their first child, Miguel, in November 2018, and their second child, Pedro, in September 2019.

For the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.