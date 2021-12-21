Lyon’s Brazilian wonderkid Lucas Paqueta has rejected a £180,000-a-week transfer offer from Newcastle United.

Lyon’s Brazilian wonderkid Lucas Paqueta has turned down a £180,000-per-week transfer offer from Newcastle United.

Lucas Paqueta, a Brazilian wonderkid for Lyon, has turned down a £180,000-per-week Newcastle United transfer offer.

The pursuit of Brazilian star Lucas Paqueta by Newcastle United has reportedly been thwarted.

The Brazilian midfielder has a contract with Lyon until 2025, but the club is willing to sell him now.

Newcastle United were rumored to be interested in signing him.

To entice the 24-year-old to stay, Toon offered him a £180,000-per-week salary package.

According to Foot Mercato, Paqueta has rejected a move to Newcastle.

He prefers to stay at Lyon, according to the latest reports, and will only consider leaving if a larger club offers him a contract.

Newcastle is still in relegation trouble, having only won once this season.

Eddie Howe is desperate to bolster his squad, but he’ll have to look elsewhere for midfield help.

GET £2,000 IN FREE BETS AND NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Paqueta relocated to Lyon from AC Milan in September 2020.

Following a period of struggle in Italy, he has regained his form in the French top flight.

The ace has a total of seven goals and four assists for his club this season.

Last September, Paqueta made headlines after being arrested for attempting a rainbow flick against Troyes.

In the final minute of the game, with Lyon leading 3-1, Paqueta flicked the ball over his opponent.

The referee quickly intervened to stop play before brandishing a yellow card at Paqueta, who was completely taken aback.

If a player in French football ridicules a rival, he or she may receive a yellow card.

Visit our Football news live blog for the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed deals.