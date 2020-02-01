Lucas Torreira warns former Sampdoria team-mate Bruno Fernandes about Premier League

Lucas Torreira has warned Bruno Fernandes about the rigours of the Premier League ahead of the latter’s transfer to Manchester United.

Fernandes is currently undergoing a medical at the Red Devils ahead of completing his protracted £67.8million transfer from Sporting Lisbon.

Torreira and Fernandes were team-mates at Italian outfit Sampdoria for just one season in 2016-17 before Sporting signed the midfielder in June 2017.

A year later Torreira left Sampdoria for Arsenal and now in his second season at the Emirates Stadium, the Uruguay international has some words of advice for Fernandes.

‘I really hope he adapts quickly, particularly as the Premier League is so physical and intense as a championship,’ Torreira told Sky Sports.

‘I’m sure he has the right mentality to adapt quickly.

‘Obviously he’s joining a big club in Manchester United so I hope he enjoys the move.’

It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours for the Fernandes who was in Portugal on Wednesday finalising his exit from Sporting.

Fernandes jumped on a flight to Manchester on Wednesday as soon as United and Sporting had put the final touches to the transfer that will cost the Premier League club an initial £46.6m plus up to £21.2m in add-ons. He spent Wednesday night at The Lowry Hotel after landing in England.

It’s understood that the add-ons include a £4.2m payment to Sporting if United qualify for the Champions League, another £4.2m based on Fernandes’ appearances for the club and a separate £12.6m if individual targets are met.

The 25-year-old midfielder could be available to make his debut against Wolves at Old Trafford on Saturday before United take a 16-day winter break that includes a warm-weather training camp in Marbella.

“Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them”.

Obrigado Capitão. Para sempre Leão 🦁 pic.twitter.com/L7JqXs6RbT

The club officially confirmed on Wednesday that terms had been agreed with Sporting, who once sold Cristiano Ronaldo to United for £12.24m, and manager Ole Gunnar welcomed news that the protracted transfer was close to completion.

‘I’m delighted we’ve agreed,’ said Solskjaer.

‘There have been good negotiations with Sporting and we know, through history, these two clubs have been good with each other.

‘Now we’ve reached that agreement, hopefully we can get the boy’s contract over the line and the medical done and then, hopefully we can announce it that we’ve got the deal through and – it’s very exciting.’

Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.

The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.

A further announcement will be made in due course. pic.twitter.com/6bDVHszxL1

A statement released by United on Wednesday afternoon read: ‘Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.

‘The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.’

United striker Marcus Rashford replied to the club’s announcement statement on Twitter by saying: ‘Welcome Bruno.’

The player’s agent Miguel Ruben Pinho posted a photo of them on the plane before they flew from Lisbon, and Fernandes then shared a picture of himself arriving in Manchester with his partner Ana Pinho and their daughter Matilde.

Sporting also took to social media to wish Fernandes – who cost £7.2m from Sampdoria in 2017 – good luck, tweeting: ‘Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them. Good luck and thank you, captain.’