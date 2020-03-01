Lugano solves last ticket – Master Bern misses the playoffs – sport

After 2: 3 in the 50th round against Lausanne, SC Bern has to go into the placement round.

Despite a 4-1 loss to Ambri, Lugano is in the playoffs.

In the quarterfinals, the Ticinese will meet qualifying winners ZSC Lions.

The other playoff duels: Zug – Freiburg, Davos – Lausanne and Geneva – Biel.

Big disappointment in the capital: For the second time after 2014, SC Bern is not in the playoffs. As 6 years ago, the “Mutzen” as reigning champions have to go into the placement round. In the last round of qualification, the SCB was unable to intercept HC Lugano.

Bern would have had to score at least 2 points more than the Ticinese on match day 50 to advance to 8th place. Hans Kossmann’s team lost the last chance game in Lausanne 2: 3. The 1-4 defeat by Lugano against Ambri didn’t help.

Jooris seals Bern’s fate

In the 33rd minute, Bern’s hopes in Lausanne got a first damper. Lukas Frick gave the Vaud team a 1-0 lead. The reaction of the guests was not long in coming. Just 2 minutes later, Inti Pestoni scored the equalizer.

Thanks to a goal by Tristan Scherwey, the Bernese also found an answer to another goal from Josh Jooris. In the 56th minute, however, Jooris again sealed the defeat of the Bernese and thus their relegation to the placement round.

Derby bankruptcy for Lugano without consequences

Despite the 1-4 loss to Ambri at home, Lugano enjoyed the playoff qualification. The hosts took the lead through Thomas Wellinger at the beginning of the second third. Matt D’Agostini outnumbered in the 34th minute. In the final third, Fabio Hofer, Robert Sabolic and Dominic Zwerger (in the empty goal) secured the victory for the guests.

Playoff start open It is not yet clear when and in what form the playoffs in the National League start. On Monday, those responsible for the league and the club officials will meet for an extraordinary general assembly. The further procedure is to be discussed there. It is conceivable that the playoffs will only start with a delay and will be played in a best-of-5 mode. It will also clarify how the playoff semi-finals in the Swiss League will continue.

Broadcast reference: SRF 1, current sports, 02/29/20, 10:10 p.m.