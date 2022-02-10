Luis Diaz: After an impressive Premier League debut against Leicester, Liverpool’s £37 million signing looks the part.

After an impressive Premier League debut against Leicester, Luis Diaz, Liverpool’s £37m signing, looks the part.

On his first Premier League appearance, the January signing from Porto impressed, and he, along with Jota, can help Klopp’s frontline to be future-proof.

Liverpool had not planned to make a major signing in January, but Tottenham’s late interest in Colombian international Luis Diaz, who had been earmarked as a summer target for Jurgen Klopp, forced their hand.

Liverpool swooped in after hearing about Tottenham’s bid for the Porto winger was leaked, outbidding their “big six” rivals for the highly-rated 25-year-old.

It was typical of the club’s transfer strategy: find a player who can help the first team and then pounce as soon as they become available.

For Liverpool’s most recent major January signing, this was the strategy.

It’s enough to say that Virgil Van Dijk was well worth the wait after Southampton had initially snubbed him the previous summer.

Klopp has moved quickly to integrate Diaz, partly due to necessity and partly due to giddy excitement.

Diaz made his debut on the same day that Mo Salah and Sadio Mane faced off in the African Cup of Nations final, playing the final 32 minutes of a 3-1 FA Cup win over Cardiff City.

Despite Salah’s quick return from Cameroon, he was thrown in for his first start four days later against Leicester.

“The natural speed of Luis Diaz helps us get some depth in our game, especially when Mo is not starting,” Klopp told BT Sport before the game.

“That’s the starting lineup.”

I like it! It wasn’t Salah’s decision [not to start], it was mine, but he fully understood.

“He’s not here to be a tourist; he’ll definitely come on.”

As much as I welcome his return, we must exercise caution.

Sadio returned last night and is still in bed; the boys are going through a difficult time.”

The advantage of Diaz’s early arrival is that Mane was able to sleep off his post-Afcon celebrations in Senegal, and Klopp was able to keep an impatient Salah on the bench for the first hour.

Diaz began with a passable Mane impersonation from his usual left-wing position.

Inside the opening 15, a packed Anfield was on its feet in anticipation.

